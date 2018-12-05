Overview

Dr. Thomas Izquierdo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Izquierdo works at Izquierdo-gastroenterology PC in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Peptic Ulcer and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.