Dr. Thomas Izquierdo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Izquierdo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Izquierdo-gastroenterology PC3757 91st St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 779-7697
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The most thorough and caring gastroenterologist I have known. The staff is pleasant but not sharp. I have seen him fir the last 26 years.
About Dr. Thomas Izquierdo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649369554
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izquierdo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izquierdo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izquierdo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Izquierdo has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Peptic Ulcer and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izquierdo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Izquierdo speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Izquierdo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izquierdo.
