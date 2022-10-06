See All Psychiatrists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Thomas Jackson, MD

Psychiatry
4.8 (36)
Map Pin Small Rancho Mirage, CA
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Jackson, MD

Dr. Thomas Jackson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern Med Sch.

Dr. Jackson works at Desert View Health in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jackson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Jackson, MD, Desert View Health
    41750 Rancho Las Palmas Dr Ste D2, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 708-0057
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Jackson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528181666
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Santa Barbara
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson works at Desert View Health in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

