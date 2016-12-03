See All Plastic Surgeons in Media, PA
Dr. Thomas Jacob Jr, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Media, PA
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Jacob Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas Jacob Jr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jacob Jr works at Associates in Plastic Surgery in Media, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacob Jr's Office Locations

    Associates in Plastic Surgery Inc.
    1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2405, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 566-6744
    Crozer Keystone Surgery Center At Brinton Lake
    300 Evergreen Dr Ste 320, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 846-5104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Jacob Jr?

    Dec 03, 2016
    Incredible doctor!! One of the easiest and pain free appointments I've ever experienced.
    Wallingford, PA — Dec 03, 2016
    About Dr. Thomas Jacob Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1255347977
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacob Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacob Jr has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

