Overview

Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.



Dr. Jacques works at IPM Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.