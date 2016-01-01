Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD
Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Dr. Jacques works at
Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center7111 N Fresno St Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 878-5080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1609006592
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Dr. Jacques accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jacques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jacques works at
Dr. Jacques has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more.
