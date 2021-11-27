Overview of Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD

Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Jacques works at Neurological Associates of Saint Paul, PA in Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.