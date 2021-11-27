Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD
Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.
Dr. Jacques works at
Dr. Jacques' Office Locations
-
1
M. Health Fairview Neurology Clinic -maplewood1650 Beam Ave Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 221-9051
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacques?
Excellent neurologist. He knows the newest literature in neurology. He takes time for his patients. His staff is super friendly and organized, He is a very good physician who gives you not only good advice in his specialty but way beyond. Any patient will excellent, professionally treated by him.
About Dr. Thomas Jacques, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1609868470
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- St Paul Ramsey Med Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacques has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacques accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacques works at
Dr. Jacques has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacques on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacques. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacques.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.