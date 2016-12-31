Dr. Jaffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Jaffe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Jaffe, MD
Dr. Thomas Jaffe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Dr. Jaffe's Office Locations
1
Center Reproductive Medicine1322 Pineview Dr Ste 2, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-3100
2
Uha-waynesburg Outpatient Clinic451 Murtha Dr, Waynesburg, PA 15370 Directions (304) 598-4890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's excellent--humorous, helped me to relax. Explained my issue clearly in English. I was early for the appointment and his staff got me in early.
About Dr. Thomas Jaffe, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1417956723
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffe has seen patients for Peyronie's Disease and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.