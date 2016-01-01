See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Thomas James, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Thomas James, DO

Emergency Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas James, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. James works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine
    2215 Portland Ave, Louisville, KY 40212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 774-8631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Detoxification Evaluation
Cellulitis
Fever
Detoxification Evaluation
Cellulitis
Fever

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. James?

    Photo: Dr. Thomas James, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas James, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. James to family and friends

    Dr. James' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. James

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas James, DO.

    About Dr. Thomas James, DO

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942265053
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia|Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia|Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System|Temple University Hospital|Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System|Temple University Hos
    Residency
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas James, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. James’s profile.

    Dr. James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas James, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.