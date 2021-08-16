Dr. Thomas Jamieson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamieson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Jamieson, DO
Overview of Dr. Thomas Jamieson, DO
Dr. Thomas Jamieson, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Jamieson works at
Dr. Jamieson's Office Locations
T K Jamieson DO2720 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 882-6605
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jamieson is amazing. Couldn't ask for a better doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Jamieson, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1538220561
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamieson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamieson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamieson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamieson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamieson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamieson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamieson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamieson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.