Dr. Thomas Jamieson, DO

Sports Medicine
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Lansing, MI
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Jamieson, DO

Dr. Thomas Jamieson, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Jamieson works at JAMIESON TOTAL HEALTH CARE CTR in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jamieson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    T K Jamieson DO
    2720 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing, MI 48910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 882-6605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 16, 2021
    Dr. Jamieson is amazing. Couldn't ask for a better doctor.
    — Aug 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Jamieson, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538220561
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Jamieson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamieson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jamieson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jamieson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jamieson works at JAMIESON TOTAL HEALTH CARE CTR in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Jamieson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamieson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamieson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamieson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamieson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

