Overview of Dr. Thomas Jan, DO

Dr. Thomas Jan, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Jan works at Massapequa Pain Management And Rehabilitation in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.