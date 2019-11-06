Overview

Dr. Thomas Jansen, DO is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Family Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Jansen works at Ballard in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.