Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (301)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD

Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.

Dr. Jeneby works at Plastic and Cosmetic Center of South Texas in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Jeneby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic and Cosmetic Center of South Texas
    7272 Wurzbach Rd Ste 801, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 756-9133
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Spa Black North
    19323 Stone Oak Pkwy Fl 3, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 756-9134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Augmentation
Laser Hair Removal
Liposuction
Breast Augmentation
Laser Hair Removal
Liposuction

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 301 ratings
    Patient Ratings (301)
    5 Star
    (268)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Feb 02, 2022
    Alyssa got me through everything and i felt so comfortable. Excellent experience !
    Michelle G. — Feb 02, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043264138
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pennsylvania
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
