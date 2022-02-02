Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeneby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Dr. Jeneby works at
Dr. Jeneby's Office Locations
-
1
Plastic and Cosmetic Center of South Texas7272 Wurzbach Rd Ste 801, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 756-9133Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Spa Black North19323 Stone Oak Pkwy Fl 3, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 756-9134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeneby?
Alyssa got me through everything and i felt so comfortable. Excellent experience !
About Dr. Thomas Jeneby, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1043264138
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeneby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeneby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jeneby using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jeneby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeneby works at
301 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeneby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeneby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeneby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeneby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.