Dr. Thomas Jenike, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Jenike, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Langtree106 Langtree Village Dr Ste 200, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 908-2723
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Jenike, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas MC
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenike has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenike. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenike.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.