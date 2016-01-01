Overview

Dr. Thomas Jenike, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Jenike works at Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Langtree in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.