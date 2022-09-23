See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. T Jennings, MD

Gynecology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. T Jennings, MD

Dr. T Jennings, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Jennings works at Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology - University Blvd in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jennings' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology - University Blvd
    9225 University Blvd Ste E1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 560-5493
  2. 2
    Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology - Tobias Gadson Blvd
    1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0759
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology
    9313 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 301, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 932-2235

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oophorectomy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Adenomyosis
Oophorectomy
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Adenomyosis

Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jennings?

    Sep 23, 2022
    Highly recommend Dr. Jennings! He played a critical role in getting my quality of life back after struggling with some menstrual issues for some time. Surgery was scheduled quickly and his staff was so helpful! I will always be thankful for his help!
    Kylie — Sep 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. T Jennings, MD
    About Dr. T Jennings, MD

    • Gynecology
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1316942857
    • 1316942857
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|The Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. T Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jennings has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jennings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

