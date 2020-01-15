Dr. Thomas Jiunta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiunta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Jiunta, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Jiunta, DPM
Dr. Thomas Jiunta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA.
Dr. Jiunta's Office Locations
Thomas P Jiunta Dpm311 Market St Ste 3, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 822-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Jiunta to be very knowledgeable, easy to understand and very sincere. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Thomas Jiunta, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jiunta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jiunta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jiunta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jiunta has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiunta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiunta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiunta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jiunta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jiunta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.