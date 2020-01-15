Overview of Dr. Thomas Jiunta, DPM

Dr. Thomas Jiunta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingston, PA.



Dr. Jiunta works at Thomas P Jiunta Dpm in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.