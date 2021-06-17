Dr. Thomas John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas John, MD
Dr. Thomas John, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Dr. John works at
Dr. John's Office Locations
Cornea Cataract & Laser Center PC16532 Oak Park Ave Ste 201, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 499-3939
Thomas E John MD Vision Inst10315 S Cicero Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 429-2223
Thomas John Vision Institute120 Oakbrook Ctr Ste 204, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 573-0360
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My "Cataract Surgery was beyond my expectations. Dr.John attributes his "Miraculous Works" to his "Almighty God" !!!!*?
About Dr. Thomas John, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1457351041
Education & Certifications
- Mass Ee Infirm-Harvard
- Scheie Eye Inst-U Penn
- Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School
- St John's Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John works at
Dr. John has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. John speaks Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Spanish and Tamil.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
