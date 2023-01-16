Dr. John has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas John, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas John, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Dade City and Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. John works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Zephyrhills6340 Fort King Rd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 782-6116
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Dade City
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. John. He is very intelligent, kind, and gentle man. He listened to my symptoms and properly diagnosed my problem. He did not rush my appointment. Very good experience.
About Dr. Thomas John, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1497837033
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital at the Univ. of Florida
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.