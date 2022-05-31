Dr. John has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas John, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas John, MD
Dr. Thomas John, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from YISHUI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dr. John works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. John's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Joseph I Raj1729 Burrstone Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 798-1808Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. John?
Dr. John makes you feel very comfortable as he takes his time during your visits to address any and all concerns that you have. He does not make you feel rushed during this time. He has a warm and embracing personality and does all he can to help his patients.
About Dr. Thomas John, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1770577884
Education & Certifications
- YISHUI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.