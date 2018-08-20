Dr. Thomas Johns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Johns, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Johns, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Summit Wellness Group With Flaire Inc996 Huff Rd NW Ste C, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (770) 609-2663
J Raphael Counseling LLC6100 Lake Forrest Dr Ste 450, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 766-7006
Lakeview Behavioral Health1 TECHNOLOGY PKWY S, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Directions (678) 713-2600
North Atlanta Bychiatric Associates2150 Peachford Rd Ste R, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 455-0261
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Unlike most of the reviews I have read I feel that all of the reviews were written from a point of view from people who desperately need to visit a strong, straight-forward Psychiatrist such as Dr. Thomas Johns. It is clear that they all are crying out for more medications than they require. Dr. Johns is NOT going to simply give out prescriptions until he has had the opportunity to properly analyze each and every patient. I have found Dr. Johns to be an Excellent Psychiatrist.
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Johns has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johns has seen patients for Homicidal Ideation, Suicidal Ideation and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johns.
