Dr. Thomas Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ames, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Greeley Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Ames Main Gastroenterology1215 Duff Ave, Ames, IA 50010 Directions (515) 239-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Greeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Johnson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Med Ctr
- Loyola Med Ctr
- Loyola Med Ctr
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.