Overview

Dr. Thomas Johnson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ames, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Greeley Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at McFarland Clinic in Ames, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.