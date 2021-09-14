Overview of Dr. Thomas Jones, MD

Dr. Thomas Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.