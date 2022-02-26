Overview

Dr. Thomas Jones, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Jones Center Diabetes Endocrine in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.