Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Jones, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Consultants in Gastroenterology, P.C.2521 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste 408, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Today's Options
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
About Dr. Thomas Jones, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1740283753
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- U Mo/Truman Med Ctr
- U Mo/Truman Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.