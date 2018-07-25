Overview of Dr. Thomas Jones, MD

Dr. Thomas Jones, MD is an Urology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Jones works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.