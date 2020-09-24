Overview of Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD

Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center.



Dr. Joseph works at Mark W Cotton DO in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.