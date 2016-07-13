Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Cardiology and Internal Medicine Associates510 Hicksville Rd, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-2626
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ive only seen dr. Joseph once so far and unfortunately it was because of a positive test. but after his secretary noticed that I was not handling the news of this positive test well, she took it amongst herself to text Dr. Joseph to inform him how scared I was. He then called me not 5 minutes after i got off the phone her.. While his phone call obviously couldn't change the test results, it did however allow Dr. jospeh to give me a more detailed and complete explanation of the test results.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205900222
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
