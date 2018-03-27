See All Hematologists in Granada Hills, CA
Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD

Hematology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD

Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Granada Hills, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph works at Phillip Chatham MD in Granada Hills, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA and Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joseph's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phillip Chatham MD
    16801 Devonshire St, Granada Hills, CA 91344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 259-5433
  2. 2
    City of Hope Santa Clarita
    23823 Valencia Blvd Ste 250, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 799-1999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
    15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 660-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 27, 2018
    Dr. Thomas Joseph is the best! I had a malignant tumor lumpectomy and afterwards was lost in the system for 6-months...who knows why, but anyway... when I was finally sent to Dr. Joseph, he kept working with me and doing tests to be sure I was OK because things were coming back inconclusive. He cared enough about me not to let it go. Come to find out, my cancer was aggressive and had reoccurred. If I didn't have a doctor as thorough or caring as Dr. Joseph who knows what could have happened?
    Cindy Cabral in North Hills, CA — Mar 27, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Joseph, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861430092
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Kerala / Medical College
    Medical Education

