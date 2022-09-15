Dr. Thomas Judge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Judge, MD
Dr. Thomas Judge, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Digestive Health Institute at Mount Laurel501 Fellowship Rd Ste 101, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Judge is extremely knowlegeable & thorough and he asks very specific questions, meaning "the right" questions for a person with ulcerative colitis. Whenever he sends me for tests, he doesn't just send me for colonoscopies & blood tests. He has sent me for endoscopies to make sure the blood vessels in my esophogus have not dialated. The ultrasounds he sends me for are to check multiple factors including whether or not the Entyvio I am getting isn't giving me liver cancer, (so far so good). He does in person & telemed visits. If you send him a question through the Cooper Health portal, he usually answers your question(s) the very next day. He has over 30 years of experience. He comes with my highest recommendation. He truly has earned the 5 stars I gave him to go along with this review.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407945462
- U MI
- U MI
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cooper University Hospital
