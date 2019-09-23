See All Cardiologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Thomas Kaelin, DO

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Kaelin, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from The University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.

Dr. Kaelin works at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Lowcountry Lung & Critical Care
    9150 Medcom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 560-5979
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Medical Center
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 23, 2019
    Best doctor I have ever me in all my 73 years. When he is not available he has a superior staff. His front office staff is equally warm and friendly.
    Michael Weber made mistake on first ratings — Sep 23, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Kaelin, DO
    About Dr. Thomas Kaelin, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740280841
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Kaelin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaelin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaelin works at First Coast Heart & Vascular Center in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kaelin’s profile.

    Dr. Kaelin has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaelin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaelin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaelin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

