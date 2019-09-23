Dr. Thomas Kaelin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaelin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kaelin, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from The University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Lowcountry Lung & Critical Care9150 Medcom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 560-5979Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Best doctor I have ever me in all my 73 years. When he is not available he has a superior staff. His front office staff is equally warm and friendly.
About Dr. Thomas Kaelin, DO
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- The University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Kaelin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaelin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaelin has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaelin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaelin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaelin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaelin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaelin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.