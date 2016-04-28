Overview of Dr. Thomas Kalkiewicz Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas Kalkiewicz Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Kalkiewicz Jr works at Pediatric Care Of Exton in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.