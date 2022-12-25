Dr. Thomas Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kang, MD
Dr. Thomas Kang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Sonoran Ear Nose and Throat6340 N Campbell Ave Ste 256, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 775-3333
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
I have been seeing Dr. Kang for about 10 years, mainly for ear wax buildup that started when an incompetent physician told me the discomfort in my left ear was caused by allergies, even though I told her twice that I've never had allergies. When I finally got her to give me a referral to Dr. Kang many months later after it started affecting my hearing, Dr. Kang was able to diagnose it as an ear fungus and cleaned it out. Since then, I've been seeing him for ear wax buildup and fungus. He can be moody and direct, but he can also be compassionate.
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Stanford University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
