Dr. Thomas Kang, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (43)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Kang, MD

Dr. Thomas Kang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI

Dr. Kang works at Sonoran Ear Nose and Throat in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kang's Office Locations

    Sonoran Ear Nose and Throat
    6340 N Campbell Ave Ste 256, Tucson, AZ 85718 (520) 775-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oro Valley Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Dizziness
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Broken Nose
Cholesteatoma
Common Cold
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Vocal Cord Nodule
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
ENT Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hyperacusis
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Meniere's Disease
Motion Sickness
Oral Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pharyngitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Grafts
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 25, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Kang for about 10 years, mainly for ear wax buildup that started when an incompetent physician told me the discomfort in my left ear was caused by allergies, even though I told her twice that I've never had allergies. When I finally got her to give me a referral to Dr. Kang many months later after it started affecting my hearing, Dr. Kang was able to diagnose it as an ear fungus and cleaned it out. Since then, I've been seeing him for ear wax buildup and fungus. He can be moody and direct, but he can also be compassionate.
    srk3cats — Dec 25, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Kang, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1588766604
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Stanford University
    Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kang works at Sonoran Ear Nose and Throat in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kang’s profile.

    Dr. Kang has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.