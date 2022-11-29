Overview of Dr. Thomas Kanomata, MD

Dr. Thomas Kanomata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kanomata works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada in Grass Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.