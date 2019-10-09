Dr. Thomas Katta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Katta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Katta, MD
Dr. Thomas Katta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Katta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Katta's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Cancer Center922 LUCERNE TER, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 426-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katta?
Dr. Katta is so compassionate and caring . from the moment you meet him he makes you feel so confident. He is always on what steps have to be taken. I am so relieved and each time I see him I am so calm and assured all will be okay. He is truly the best!!!
About Dr. Thomas Katta, MD
- Hematology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1205934288
Education & Certifications
- Mount Vernon Hospital
- Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katta accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katta works at
Dr. Katta has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katta speaks Hindi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Katta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.