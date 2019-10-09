Overview of Dr. Thomas Katta, MD

Dr. Thomas Katta, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, Barkatulla Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Katta works at Southwest Cancer Center in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.