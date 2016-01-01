Overview

Dr. Thomas Kay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alice, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Thousand Oaks.



Dr. Kay works at EmCare in Alice, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.