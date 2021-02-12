Dr. Thomas Keane, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Keane, MB CHB
Overview of Dr. Thomas Keane, MB CHB
Dr. Thomas Keane, MB CHB is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Dublin U and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Keane works at
Dr. Keane's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keane?
Great doc, great guy, completed a number of major and minor surgeries
About Dr. Thomas Keane, MB CHB
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972558708
Education & Certifications
- Duke U Mc|N Tees Gen Hosp|St Vincents Hosp|U Coll
- St Vincents Hosp
- Dublin U
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keane has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keane works at
Dr. Keane has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Keane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.