Dr. Thomas Keller, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Keller, MD

Dr. Thomas Keller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Native Medical Center.

Dr. Keller works at Alaska Native Med Ctr Ortho in Anchorage, AK with other offices in Kaneohe, HI and Kailua, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keller's Office Locations

    Alaska Native Medical Center
    4315 Diplomacy Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 729-1600
    Windward Orthopaedic Group Kaneohe Office
    46-001 Kamehameha Hwy Ste 402, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 235-6467
    Winward Orthopedic Group
    30 Aulike St Ste 201, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 261-4658

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Native Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
McMurray's Test
Shoulder Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
McMurray's Test

Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Dropfoot
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohana Healthplan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 27, 2019
    unbelievably fabulous! brilliant surgeon!
    Jacquelyn Collins in Hawaii Kai, HI — Jun 27, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Keller, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225297997
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Santa Monica Orth & Sports Med Grp
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • Virginia Tech
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Keller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Keller has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

