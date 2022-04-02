Overview of Dr. Thomas Kelly, MD

Dr. Thomas Kelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Kelly works at Silver State Eye Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.