Dr. Thomas Kelly, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kelly, MD
Dr. Thomas Kelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
Depalo LLC6080 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 309-2015
University Medical Center1800 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 309-2015
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelly is a great doctor. He saw my wife right away and found the problem and treated it. He is kind and does an excellent job.
About Dr. Thomas Kelly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.