Dr. Thomas Codere Kelly, MD
Dr. Thomas Codere Kelly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Codere Kelly works at
University Internal Medicine Specialists4160 John R St Ste 917, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-7227
- 2 400 Mack Ave Ste 2, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 448-9650
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Gastroenterology
