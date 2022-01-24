Overview

Dr. Thomas Kendall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Kendall works at Kendall & Kemmerlin Mds in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.