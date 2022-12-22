Dr. Thomas Kepczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kepczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kepczyk, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kepczyk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Kepczyk works at
Locations
-
1
Lungdocs P.A.4100 Everett Ste 210, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 754-8676
-
2
New Braunfels Clinic2028 SUNDANCE PKWY, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (512) 754-8676
-
3
TDDC San Marcos1305 Wonder World Dr Ste 200, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 754-8676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kepczyk?
I had first visit with Dr Kepczyk this week. While final results are yet to be determined, I was very pleased with his approach to my concerns. He has a plan for me to get some needed relief. I'm looking forward to following up with him to sort my healthcare needs and bring them to a conclusion. Thank you Dr.
About Dr. Thomas Kepczyk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
- 1629062344
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- 67th Evac Hosp
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kepczyk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kepczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kepczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kepczyk works at
Dr. Kepczyk has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kepczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kepczyk speaks German.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Kepczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kepczyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kepczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kepczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.