Overview

Dr. Thomas Kepczyk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Kepczyk works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Kyle, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX and San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.