Dr. Thomas Kereiakes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kereiakes, MD
Dr. Thomas Kereiakes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Hospital and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Kereiakes works at
Dr. Kereiakes' Office Locations
The Christ Hospital Physicians2123 Auburn Ave Ste 209, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 421-5558
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ear, Nose & Throat7691 5 Mile Rd Ste 214, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-3277
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Ear, Nose, & Throat11140 Montgomery Rd # 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 421-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He is the BEST!!!
About Dr. Thomas Kereiakes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kereiakes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kereiakes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kereiakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kereiakes works at
Dr. Kereiakes has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kereiakes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kereiakes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kereiakes.
