Overview of Dr. Thomas Kerr, MD

Dr. Thomas Kerr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Kerr works at Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.