Dr. Thomas Kerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kerr, MD
Dr. Thomas Kerr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Kerr works at
Dr. Kerr's Office Locations
-
1
The Vein & Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay2809 W WATERS AVE, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 377-2773Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Vein and Vascular Institute of Spring Hill13113 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 505-1737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Vein & Vascular Institute19185 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 348-9088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kerr?
After having a cardiac ablation and a punctured artery, Dr. Kerr was the guardian angel that saved my life. Unbeknownst to me, I had developed a pseudo aneurysm the size of a human head, and an arterial tear. Dr. Kerr performed an emergency surgery and I am alive today thanks to his wisdom and rapid response After the surgery, Dr. Kerr took the time to provide a detailed explanation of the procedure and explain the aftercare. My follow up appointment was pleasant and once again through. I highly recommend Dr. Kerr for his knowledge, professionalism and bedside manners. I know that I face a long recovery, but I am optimistic to be guided and medically supported by Dr. Kerr.
About Dr. Thomas Kerr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467448480
Education & Certifications
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerr works at
Dr. Kerr has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kerr speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.