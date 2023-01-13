See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Worcester, MA
Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (53)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD

Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Kesman works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Myelopathy and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kesman's Office Locations

    Saint Vincent Hospital
    123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 368-3140
    Monday
    6:30am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

  • Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylitis
Myelopathy
Back Pain
Spondylitis
Myelopathy
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Dr. Kesman operated on me for spinal stenosis. I was in excruciating pain prior to the surgery. It took a full year to completely recover, as he said it would. 7 years later no p ain. He also operated on our son who had recurring paralysis of his arms. An MRI was ordered and show nerve problems in his neck. It was such a serious situation that his operation was scheduled for 5 days later. The surgery was a complete success. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Kesman.
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1033230776
    Education & Certifications

    • DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kesman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kesman works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Kesman’s profile.

    Dr. Kesman has seen patients for Spondylitis, Myelopathy and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

