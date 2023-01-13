Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kesman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD
Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Kesman works at
Dr. Kesman's Office Locations
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3140Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kesman operated on me for spinal stenosis. I was in excruciating pain prior to the surgery. It took a full year to completely recover, as he said it would. 7 years later no p ain. He also operated on our son who had recurring paralysis of his arms. An MRI was ordered and show nerve problems in his neck. It was such a serious situation that his operation was scheduled for 5 days later. The surgery was a complete success. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Kesman.
About Dr. Thomas Kesman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1033230776
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kesman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kesman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kesman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kesman works at
Dr. Kesman has seen patients for Spondylitis, Myelopathy and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kesman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kesman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kesman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kesman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kesman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.