Dr. Thomas Kiefhaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiefhaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kiefhaber, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kiefhaber, MD
Dr. Thomas Kiefhaber, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati-Cinicinnati, Ohio and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kiefhaber works at
Dr. Kiefhaber's Office Locations
-
1
Hand Surgery Specialist7798 Discovery Dr Ste A, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 221-2663
-
2
Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Foundation538 Oak St Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 853-6000
-
3
Montgomery10700 Montgomery Rd Ste 150, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 853-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Comprehensive Benefits Plan
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Span
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kiefhaber?
Great hand surgeon.compassionate, competent, caring
About Dr. Thomas Kiefhaber, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457347544
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- University of Cincinnati
- U Cincinnati
- University Of Cincinnati-Cinicinnati, Ohio
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiefhaber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiefhaber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiefhaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiefhaber works at
Dr. Kiefhaber has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiefhaber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiefhaber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiefhaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiefhaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiefhaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.