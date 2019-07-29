Overview

Dr. Thomas Kiernan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Kiernan works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.