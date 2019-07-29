Dr. Thomas Kiernan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiernan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kiernan, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kiernan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and informative.
About Dr. Thomas Kiernan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 56 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cmdnj-Newark Hosps
- Cmdnj-Newark Hosps|Jefferson Hosp|Jefferson Hosp|Jefferson Hosp
- USPHS Hosp
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiernan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiernan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiernan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiernan has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiernan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kiernan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiernan.
