Dr. Thomas Kiernan, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Kiernan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Kiernan works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis C
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Hepatitis C
Cirrhosis

Treatment frequency



Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2019
    Very friendly and informative.
    — Jul 29, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Kiernan, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518074855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cmdnj-Newark Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cmdnj-Newark Hosps|Jefferson Hosp|Jefferson Hosp|Jefferson Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • USPHS Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Kiernan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiernan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kiernan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiernan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kiernan works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kiernan’s profile.

    Dr. Kiernan has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiernan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kiernan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiernan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiernan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiernan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

