Overview of Dr. Thomas Killeen, DO

Dr. Thomas Killeen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Killeen works at UM Health-West Gastroenterology in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.