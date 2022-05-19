Dr. Thomas King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas King, MD
Dr. Thomas King, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
-
1
The Knee Hip & Shoulder Assoc.333 Borthwick Ave Ste 301, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Exeter Hospital
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Huggins Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
Dr. King performed knee replacement surgery on my left knee in December 2012 and replacement on my right knee on 4/27/22. On the 12/12 surgery, I was on the golf course in 7 weeks. As I am now in my fourth week of recovery from the recent surgery, I am looking forward to teeing it up in six weeks! Great doc and great staff.
About Dr. Thomas King, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1376539387
Education & Certifications
- Ao International Fellowship Sportsmedicine and Trauma
- Harvard Orthopedic Program Chief Resident
- Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard College Magna Cum Laude
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. King speaks French, German and Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.