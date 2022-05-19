See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Portsmouth, NH
Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (59)
Portsmouth, NH
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas King, MD

Dr. Thomas King, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Huggins Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.

Dr. King works at The Knee , Hip and Shoulder Center in Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. King's Office Locations

    The Knee Hip & Shoulder Assoc.
    333 Borthwick Ave Ste 301, Portsmouth, NH 03801 (603) 431-5858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Exeter Hospital
  Frisbie Memorial Hospital
  Huggins Hospital
  Portsmouth Regional Hospital
  Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
  York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
McMurray's Test
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Joint Pain
McMurray's Test
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Difficulty With Walking
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Achilles Tendinitis
Avascular Necrosis
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Elbow Bursitis
Humerus Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Scapular Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:
Aetna

    • Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    • Cigna
    First Health
    • First Health
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    • MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star (56)
    4 Star (0)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas King, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    45 years of experience
    English, French, German and Spanish
    • 1376539387
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Ao International Fellowship Sportsmedicine and Trauma
    Residency: Harvard Orthopedic Program Chief Resident
    Internship: Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Harvard College Magna Cum Laude
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King works at The Knee , Hip and Shoulder Center in Portsmouth, NH. View the full address on Dr. King’s profile.

    Dr. King has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. King speaks French, German and Spanish.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

