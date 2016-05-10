Dr. Thomas Kingman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kingman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kingman, MD
Dr. Thomas Kingman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ballinger Memorial Hospital, Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kingman's Office Locations
- 1 102 N Magdalen St Ste 210, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 653-6741
Shannon Medical Center120 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2193
Shannon Allergy/Immunology Clinic120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2193
Hospital Affiliations
- Ballinger Memorial Hospital
- Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had lived a life with back pain from a childhood accident at age 11. I was 37 years old when my left leg had stopped working and felt like it was asleep and strangely painful. I went to Dr Kingman for help. Dr Kingman diagnosed my condition and made a very assured recommendation of what was to be done to repair my back. I have been pain free since he performed surgery on my L4 & L5 vertebrae a fusion, with very little restrictive effect and a comfortable unrestricted life. Thank You!
About Dr. Thomas Kingman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1417981804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kingman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kingman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kingman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kingman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kingman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingman.
