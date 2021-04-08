Dr. Thomas Kinney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kinney, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kinney, MD
Dr. Thomas Kinney, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Kinney's Office Locations
Greater Milwaukee Plastic Surgeons Sc13800 W North Ave Ste 110, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 717-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kinney performed an abdominoplasty along with a “butt” lift after my major weight lost. All I got to say he is the sweetest soul I’ve met. Caring and he did an amazing job on my surgery. I came in to his office in pain after surgery and he reassured me everything was ok and helped me with my pain. He really cares about his patients and shows it. I would recommend dr. Kinney a million times over.
About Dr. Thomas Kinney, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1447254875
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinney accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinney has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinney.
