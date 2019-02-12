Dr. Thomas Kipps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kipps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kipps, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kipps, MD
Dr. Thomas Kipps, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Kipps' Office Locations
Limited To Official University Duties On3855 Health Sciences Dr Ste 1102, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 822-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an exceptional and distinguished doctor. He has an international reputation especially in CLL community. He has dedicated his career to cancer research. I was very glad of his close interest in my general health situation and eleborative examination during my appointment with him.
About Dr. Thomas Kipps, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Harvard Medical School
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
