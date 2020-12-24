Overview of Dr. Thomas Kirisits, DPM

Dr. Thomas Kirisits, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and Washington County Hospital.



Dr. Kirisits works at Thomas J Kirisits DPM in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Farmington, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.